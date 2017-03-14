Sudan: Dr. Bilal Calls for Foundation of Headquarters for African Chiefs Justice

Khartoum — The Minister of Information, Ahmed Bilal Osman, has called for foundation of a headquarters for the chiefs justice in Africa, hoping that the headquarters will be in Sudan in affirmation of its leading role in Africa.

This came in his comment at the press conference held Monday by the Chief Justice to highlight on Sudan arrangements to host the Conference of African Chiefs Justice and Chairmen of Supreme Courts.

He said that this judicial gathering will be the first to be witnessed in African because Africa is concerned with justice and honesty.

He affirmed the significance of holding a symposium on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the sidelines of the conference, affirming that Sudan has suffered much from the so-called International Criminal Court.