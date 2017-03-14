13 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Bilal Calls for Foundation of Headquarters for African Chiefs Justice

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Information, Ahmed Bilal Osman, has called for foundation of a headquarters for the chiefs justice in Africa, hoping that the headquarters will be in Sudan in affirmation of its leading role in Africa.

This came in his comment at the press conference held Monday by the Chief Justice to highlight on Sudan arrangements to host the Conference of African Chiefs Justice and Chairmen of Supreme Courts.

He said that this judicial gathering will be the first to be witnessed in African because Africa is concerned with justice and honesty.

He affirmed the significance of holding a symposium on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the sidelines of the conference, affirming that Sudan has suffered much from the so-called International Criminal Court.

Sudan

New Image Can't Disguise Harsh Reality

Last week, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.