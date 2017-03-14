13 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese-European Talks to Be Held At Premises of Foreign Ministry Tuesday

Khartoum — The sitting of the Sudanese-European talks will be held , Tuesday, at premise of Foreign Ministry in presence of Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour and African Action Group at EU, which includes all EU member states.

The talks, which will be held within framework of the Sudanese-European strategic dialogue, will discuss a host of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation in fields of common concern.

It is to be noted that the European Group will hold meetings with a number of government officials.

