Sudan: VP Calls for Coordination of Judiciary Bodies

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman gave directives for coordination of justice bodies to participate in the First Law Conference scheduled to begin sessions, tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Friendship Hall.

This came when the VP met, Monday, at the Presidential Palace, Minister of Justice, Awad Al-Hassan Al-Nur, Chief Justice, Haider Ahmed Dafalla, Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohammed and the Chairman of Bar Association, Al-Tayeb Haroun.

Haroun said in a press statement that the conference which is organized by the Sudanese Bar Association and the other judiciary bodies will discuss, among other issues, the organization of legal assistance and the international criminal justice.

He criticized the International Criminal Court for its political motivation, describing it as one of the tolls of the new colonialism designed by some European countries to work against the Africans.