13 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Sudan to Host First Conference of the African Chiefs Justice and Heads of Supreme Courts in April

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Sudan will host during April 2 - 4 the First Conference of the African Chiefs Justice and Heads of Supreme Courts with participation of 102 judges from 34 countries, besides the current Chairman of the African Union, Alfa Omar Konary, and Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Musa Fekki, as honor guests.

This was announced by the Chief Justice, Prof. Haidar Ahmed Dafalla, at a press conference held Monday noon at the Judiciary to review the preparations for the First Conference of the African Chiefs Justice and Heads of Supreme Courts, in presence of the Minister of Information, Dr. Ahmed Bilal.

The Chief Justice said that the leading role played by the African judiciary in general, and the Sudanese judiciary in particular, has contributed to boosting realization of peace, security and stability in the continent.

He said that the Judiciary initiative to host the conference is sponsored by the Presidency of the Republic.

He pointed out that convening the conference in Sudan aims to affirm to supporting the fraternity ties, asserting the African affiliation and fairness of the African justice.

Prof. Dafalla said that the conference aims to establishing a just African judicial alliance, joint cooperation for the combat of organized and cross-border crimes, the coordination at the international forums and the exchange of experiences between the judicial systems in Africa.

He said that the First Conference of the African Chiefs Justice and Heads of Supreme Courts will a number of axes, including the judicial system and the mechanisms for its promotion, independence of the judiciary on the light of the African experiences and the African experiment in solving conflicts.

Sudan

New Image Can't Disguise Harsh Reality

Last week, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.