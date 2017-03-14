Africa: Sudan to Host First Conference of the African Chiefs Justice and Heads of Supreme Courts in April

Khartoum — Sudan will host during April 2 - 4 the First Conference of the African Chiefs Justice and Heads of Supreme Courts with participation of 102 judges from 34 countries, besides the current Chairman of the African Union, Alfa Omar Konary, and Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Musa Fekki, as honor guests.

This was announced by the Chief Justice, Prof. Haidar Ahmed Dafalla, at a press conference held Monday noon at the Judiciary to review the preparations for the First Conference of the African Chiefs Justice and Heads of Supreme Courts, in presence of the Minister of Information, Dr. Ahmed Bilal.

The Chief Justice said that the leading role played by the African judiciary in general, and the Sudanese judiciary in particular, has contributed to boosting realization of peace, security and stability in the continent.

He said that the Judiciary initiative to host the conference is sponsored by the Presidency of the Republic.

He pointed out that convening the conference in Sudan aims to affirm to supporting the fraternity ties, asserting the African affiliation and fairness of the African justice.

Prof. Dafalla said that the conference aims to establishing a just African judicial alliance, joint cooperation for the combat of organized and cross-border crimes, the coordination at the international forums and the exchange of experiences between the judicial systems in Africa.

He said that the First Conference of the African Chiefs Justice and Heads of Supreme Courts will a number of axes, including the judicial system and the mechanisms for its promotion, independence of the judiciary on the light of the African experiences and the African experiment in solving conflicts.