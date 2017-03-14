Sudan: Bakri Meets With Coordinative Committee for Societal Dialogue

Khartoum — The First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office Monday the higher coordinative committee of the societal dialogue's national committees in the context of his consultative meetings for formation of the national accord government.

In a press statement, chairman of the committee, Prof. Hussein Abu-Salih, said that the meeting has deliberated about what is to be done in the coming stage concerning the national accord government.

He said that the committee has informed the First Vice - President and Prime Minister that outcome of the societal dialogue will provide the real image of the people of Sudan and will be guideline for the coming constitution.