13 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Sheikha Moza Affirms Support of Silatak Institution to Sudanese Youths

Al-Obeid — Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Qatari Silatak Institution, Sheikha Moza bint Nasir, has appreciated the strong ties between Sudan and Qatar in all fields.

Addressing a people's celebration and a heritage carnival at Shikan Stadium Monday in Al-Obeid, North Kordofan State, Sheikha Moza affirmed the keenness of the Qatari Silatak Institution to establish development projects in Sudan.

She also asserted that the institution's support to the Sudanese youths in all fields. Sheikha Moza said that the agreements signed Sunday with a number of partners are aimed for reaching one million beneficiaries in the year 2021.

She explained that the project of Teach a Child aims for helping the war-affected children and integrating them in the educational process. She announced that Silatak Institution's projects aims for easing and extending loans, donations and assistance to the Sudanese youths so as to contribute to the development process in the country.

Sheikha Moza has expressed her pleasure to visit North Kordofan State and its capital Al-Obeid.

Sudan

