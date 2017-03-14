Malawi: MCP 'Rebel' Leader Chatinkha Claims Getting Death Threats

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) 'rebel' leader Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma claims she is getting death threats.

Chidzanja Nkhoma is accusing MCP president Lazarus Chakwera of misgoverning the major opposition party in the country. She enjoys airtime on state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation where she castigates Chakwera.

Taking it to social media on Monday, Chidzanja Nkhoma writes: "inciting of hatred, violence and intolerance for those with opposing view in MCP has no place in Malawi and it must stop."

MCP leadership is yet to comment on the matter. Chidzanja Nkhoma sponsored the district chairmen case against the oldest political party in the country - apparently after pocketing funds from governing party operatives. They lost the case.

Chakwera fired her along with Salima Central MP Felix Jumbe for insubordination.

This comes barely days after Daniel Mlomo, another leader of a faction of former regional and district chairmen that sued the MCP called on fellow 'rebels', including Chidzanja Nkhoma to lay arms and engage the party leadership in dialogue.

Mlomo, the MCP deposed long time central region chairman and self declared leader of the disgruntled group of ex-chairmen and some party members of parliament, said everything comes to an end and the disaffected members needed to accept the fact.