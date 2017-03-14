Ghana@60 Launches E-Library Project

The Ghana 60 Years on Committee has launched a project to construct Electronic Libraries (E-Library) in some 60 selected deprived communities across the country.

The project is part of the legacy projects for the commemoration of the 60 years independence anniversary of the country. The E-Library Project, which was launched last Friday in Accra, is to improve literacy skills, with its attendant impact on poverty, health, gender equality and social mobility.

The facility will be equipped with internet enabled computers and laptops, as well as mobile van among others. Speaking at the launch, the Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, noted that it was prudent for individuals to inculcate the habit of reading, citing that "if you can't read, you can't develop."

He associated himself with the initiative of the President and the committee for the project, believing that it was a project worth supporting to help improve on the reading habit of the Ghanaian people, especially the young ones who are now coming up.

The Minister, who was the Guest of Honour at the launch, commended the committee for the initiative, while urging that the country becomes a reading nation, adding that lack of personnel to man the library should not be a barrier for its smooth operation.

He urged the Ghana Library Authority to do its part to ensure there were personnel to work at the library. "... That's the problem. To get personnel to man the libraries, because, then, they will come and tell you that you have to do this, you have to have this... if we can't put it in a community, because we can't have a librarian to run it, we will put it in a school and put a teacher in charge of it. Personnel should not be a barrier to this project, and it was high time you changed your mind to think of how we can make it successful."

The Chief Executive Officer of West Blue Consulting, Madam Valentina Mintah, noted that "as a proud African, and fiercely Ghanaian ICT solutions company, we are very passionate about the role Information, Communication and Technology plays in our society, and believe that the Ghana@60 Library programme will ensure that the marginalised groups in the selected areas are empowered with knowledge to participate fully and actively in society.

"We at West Blue Consulting are indeed very honoured to be working with the Ghana@60 Committee to support Ghana's developmental agenda."

She further indicated that with access to Information and Technology in the local communities, it will not only enable community members to communicate, but girls will learn to embrace femininity whilst being strong, and boys will learn to be constructive, and the youth, to dream big, complemented by sound life plans.

"The adults and elderly will not be left out, especially the BBCs (Born Before Computers). The Ghana 60 years on library programme will cater for them too, ensuring that they are upskilled to participate in today's technology world, whilst equipping them to effectively parent today's "Snapchat" and "Instagram" child".

This programme, she explained, would adopt a PPC approach - Public, Private and Community - to ensure its sustainability. "We will ensure full participation from all stakeholders; from design through build to management, aiding local employment," Madam Valentina stressed.

She also used the occasion to call on individuals, businesses, and non-governmental organisations, among others, to engage with the Ghana 60 years on Committee, to lend their skills, passion, financial contributions, etc., to development projects, "as together we can mobilise for Ghana's future".

West Blue Consulting, the technical partners of the Ghana National Single Window (GNSW) project, is collaborating with the Ghana 60 years on Committee to build the 60 electronic libraries (e-libraries) in the 60 selected deprived communities in the country.

On his part, a member of the Committee, Lord Commey was categorical the library project would be completed by the close of the year, while the Chairman, Ken Amankwah, thanked the management of West Blue Consulting for collaborating. He urged all Ghanaians to support the programme to succeed.

In a related development, the national Lotteries Authority presented a cheque of GH¢250,000 to the Ghana@60 Committee, while Access Bank presented GH¢500,000.