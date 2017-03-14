Ethiopia: Premier Offers Condolences On Garbage Landslide Victims

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives due to garbage dump landslide in the outskirts of Addis that killed over 50 and left several others injured Saturday.
People injured as a result of the accident are receiving medical treatments at Alert Hospital in the capital. Upon visiting the area, Mayor of Addis, Diriba Kuma described the accident as tragic and said that the city administration would do all it can to support families of victims, according to foreign affairs ministry.