14 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ethio-Brazil Bilateral, Development Ties Growing

By Henok Tibebu

Brazilian Ambassador to Ethiopia Octavio H. Cortes said: "Ethiopia and Brazil enjoy close bilateral and development ties."

Brazil strongly believes that economic cooperation would bear fruits so long as both countries fulfill their responsibilities at the same level ,according to Cortes.

Moreover, he told The Ethiopian Herald that as the key goal of South -South Cooperation is to strengthen and improve development and economic ties between South America and Africa, Ethiopia and Brazil have extraordinary cooperation in the agriculture, peacekeeping, energy waste management and infrastructural development fields.

Cortes indicated that waste managing pilot project has been put in place in Wukro, Tigray State and similar project would be built in other northern parts of Ethiopia and Addis Ababa.

Regarding the trade volume and commercial exchanges between the two sisterly countries, he said it is much lower compared to both countries' potentials. "We believe that Ethiopia is one of most attractive investment destinations and we are trying to bring Brazilian Companies here. They will for sure show keen interest in infrastructure and agricultural fields. By the same token, Ethiopian investors have the ability to enlarge the export volume of meat, leather, Injera, sugarcane, alcohol, Ethanol products to Brazil."

BRICS has already established a new development bank akin to the World Bank, Brazil is one of the member states of the group. When the bank goes operational, it will be a major source of credit for the developmental projects in countries like Ethiopia, according to Cortes.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian launched Addis-Sao Paulo flight two years ago. Both countries signed various agreements last year during the Brazilian foreign Minister visit to Ethiopia.

