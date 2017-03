A father in Galmudug on Monday told Radio Dalsan that he is putting up his son for sale in exchange for food.

"I have a big family and I want to save my family" Abdi wali Jama said.

"I am ready to sell one of my children to save the others who are near death" Jama said.

It is in the same Mudug region that sawn in January a man commit suicide for after losing all his livestock to the drought.