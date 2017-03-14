Somalia: Seven Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water

Somali officials say pirates have hijacked an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean and guided it to the coast of Puntland… Read more »

At least seven people have died and several hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Merca An official in Merca confirmed that several others have been rushed to hospital. The dead were among hundreds IDPs who have fled the drought in other parts of the region.

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.