Angola: Parliamentary Opposition Welcomes Information On Electoral Process

Luanda — The leaders of the Parliamentary Groups of UNITA, PRS, CASA-CE Coalition and the FNLA representative on Monday in Luanda welcomed the information provided by the Minister of Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa, on how the Voter registration is running.

Bornito de Sousa provided this information on the fringes of the meeting chaired by the President of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, which aimed to prepare the 4th Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the 5th Legislative Session of the 3rd Legislature of Parliament, convened for March 23.

The vice-chair of the UNITA Parliamentary Group, Albertina Navemba Ngolo, said it was imperative to correct those aspects that still seem to be negative, so that in the last days of the process the largest number of citizens is registered.

She also defended the need to audit the Identification File of Adult Citizens (FICM), before being handed over to the National Electoral Commission (CNE), predicting that UNITA would take challenging measures if this did not happen.

In turn, the head of the Parliamentary Group of the CASA-CE Coalition, André Mendes de Carvalho, said he had requested the number of voters registered in each of the municipalities of the country, taking into account the expectation of the registering entity.

According to him, it was also questioned the vote of citizens residing abroad, and the minister assured that the answers to the questions would be given in the coming days.

The head of the PRS Parliamentary Group, Benedito Daniel, and the FNLA representative, Lucas Ngonda, also praised the information of Bornito de Sousa, and defended the need to intensify appeals to citizens who have not yet registered themselves.