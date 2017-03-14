14 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Parliamentary Opposition Welcomes Information On Electoral Process

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The leaders of the Parliamentary Groups of UNITA, PRS, CASA-CE Coalition and the FNLA representative on Monday in Luanda welcomed the information provided by the Minister of Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa, on how the Voter registration is running.

Bornito de Sousa provided this information on the fringes of the meeting chaired by the President of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, which aimed to prepare the 4th Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the 5th Legislative Session of the 3rd Legislature of Parliament, convened for March 23.

The vice-chair of the UNITA Parliamentary Group, Albertina Navemba Ngolo, said it was imperative to correct those aspects that still seem to be negative, so that in the last days of the process the largest number of citizens is registered.

She also defended the need to audit the Identification File of Adult Citizens (FICM), before being handed over to the National Electoral Commission (CNE), predicting that UNITA would take challenging measures if this did not happen.

In turn, the head of the Parliamentary Group of the CASA-CE Coalition, André Mendes de Carvalho, said he had requested the number of voters registered in each of the municipalities of the country, taking into account the expectation of the registering entity.

According to him, it was also questioned the vote of citizens residing abroad, and the minister assured that the answers to the questions would be given in the coming days.

The head of the PRS Parliamentary Group, Benedito Daniel, and the FNLA representative, Lucas Ngonda, also praised the information of Bornito de Sousa, and defended the need to intensify appeals to citizens who have not yet registered themselves.

Angola

President Creates Training Institutions Network

The Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, approved by Presidential Decree this Monday the creation of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.