14 March 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: 2017 Tour of Cameroon - Tesome Hagos Wins Third Lap

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nkeze Mbonwoh

Erithrean born Tesome Hagos Meron of German Bike Aid Club, is the winner of the third lap of the 14th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon. The third lap took place along the Mbanga-Limbe highway yesterday March 13, 2017 covering a distance of 101km.

Tesome Hagos Meron won the race in 2h:44mins:29 seconds. He was closely followed by another German, Holler Nikodemus of the same club. In the 3rd position was Bellan Juraj from Slovakia of the Dukla Banska Bystrica club. Limbe sports fans turned out massively to cheer the cyclists as they arrived in the City of Friendship.

On the overall classification table, 21-year-old Dutch cyclist, Van Engelen is on the lead. A total of 66 cyclists from Africa and Europe are taking part in this year's edition of the Tour of Cameroon. Cameroon has 12 cyclists from two teams notably SNH Velo Club and the Mixed Team.

Cameroon

Anglophone Crisis - PM Yang Brings Population Back to Reason

Huge crowds turned out in Donga Mantung and Bui Divisions during Prime Minister Philemon Yang's-back-to school crusade. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.