Erithrean born Tesome Hagos Meron of German Bike Aid Club, is the winner of the third lap of the 14th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon. The third lap took place along the Mbanga-Limbe highway yesterday March 13, 2017 covering a distance of 101km.

Tesome Hagos Meron won the race in 2h:44mins:29 seconds. He was closely followed by another German, Holler Nikodemus of the same club. In the 3rd position was Bellan Juraj from Slovakia of the Dukla Banska Bystrica club. Limbe sports fans turned out massively to cheer the cyclists as they arrived in the City of Friendship.

On the overall classification table, 21-year-old Dutch cyclist, Van Engelen is on the lead. A total of 66 cyclists from Africa and Europe are taking part in this year's edition of the Tour of Cameroon. Cameroon has 12 cyclists from two teams notably SNH Velo Club and the Mixed Team.