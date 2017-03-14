Liberia: Sandy Targets Agriculture, Int'l Relations

The political leader of Liberia Transformation Party (LTP), Rev. Kennedy G. Sandy says when elected President he will strengthen the country's international relations.

Sandy said it is important to build good relationship with the international community in order to move the country's development agenda forward.

"Let me say this for the record, agriculture in our administration will be our Key focus in building our economy," Rev. Sandy assured partisans.

Rev. Sandy made the statement over the weekend at the party' 2nd National Convention held in Grand Bassa County.

According to him, Liberia can be on par with other countries around the world in the area of development, if she has good standing with her international partners.

The LTP political leader added that bringing all Liberians together as one people will be key on his agenda as well.

Rev. Sandy explained that when Liberians are together as one they can put the country on par in the area of development.

"Togetherness is important among people in any civilize society", emphasized LTP political leader Sandy.

He further said LTP-led government will also strengthen the country's economy through agriculture.

Rev. Sandy reminded Liberians that agricultural has vital role to play in the country's development process.

He said his administration will ensure that Liberians will stop depending on imported food and focus on growing what they eat in Liberia, noting that "Liberia has a very good solid to produce her own food to feed her citizens."

The LTP political leader underscored the importance of education, good health services, road connectives, among others.

According to him, when the citizens are provided all these basic social services, they can be well capacitated to be part of the country development process.

Rev. Sandy added that the LTP has come to take Liberians from poverty to prosperity.

He said for too long, Liberians have been faced with hardship from officials who do not have the country at heart.

The LTP political leader asserted that Liberians need a President that has fear for God, adding "only God fearing leader can make Liberia like other countries around the world."

Rev. Sandy lauded President Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for maintaining the level of peace Liberians currently enjoy.

Delegates from the fifteen counties attended the party 2nd National Convention, during which, the party's constitution was reviewed with key amendment and adoption made.

Several officials were elected on the party's executive committee including Aloysius Wolo National Chairman, Patrick Saydee, Vice Chairman for Administration, Abraham Dioh, Vice Chairman operation, Festus Tarpas, National youth league Chairman and Louise Korpu Howard, National Women wing Chairman, among others.