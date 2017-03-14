14 March 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Candle Light Vigil Held for Quincy B

A candle light march organized by Liberian recording artists and fans hip hop star, Quincy L. Burrowes, popularly known as Quincy B, have been held in Monrovia.

Fans of the musical star marched through the major streets of Monrovia to the Monrovia City Hall, where they assembled to pay respect to Quincy B, who was about to gain international fame.

They said Quincy B was gifted and multi-talented.Quincy B died in a tragic motor accident in early March 2017. He was 23.

The Liberian musical star met his untimely demise when his car lost control and somersaulted opposite the Monrovia City Hall, snatching his life away.

Quincy B was in the driver's seat, accompanied by his colleagues Feouls Kaba, Margas and CIC. C.I.C who suffered a broken leg and the others sustain minor injuries. The rest were unharmed.

Quincy B who just released his latest single, I Pledge, a duet with Musulyn Myers aka Sweetz, rose to fame in 2013 following his debut recording of the dance hall hit "My Dream", opposite Scientific.

Quincy B was a strong advocate for musicians rights and encouraging other artists to have lawyers represent them when signing endorsement deals.

