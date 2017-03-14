Liberia: Boakai Detests Greed

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai says he's devoted to working towards a new dispensation in which greed and corruption will not be the order of the day.

He said this will be a new beginning for Liberia, a period in which the children of Liberia must be given the opportunity to develop their full potential as a basis for building a new society.

He warned that if the country is in the hands of the 'wrong people,' it would spell doom for Liberians and God will hold all Liberians responsible.

Vice President Boakai spoke Monday on Capitol Hill when he met with the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and officials of the Bukonjadeh Group of Companies, who went to present a statement of support to him.

Vice President Boakai said he looks forward to a new beginning for Liberia, a society that will be characterized by high degree of patriotism and integrity, void of greed and corruption.

"We have everything here to build the country and it only takes integrity and honesty," Veep Boakai stressed.The Vice President said he looks to the day when government officials will prioritize sending their children to Liberian public schools and also seek medical treatment at local hospitals in the country.

Veep Boakai said he also looks forward to a time when Liberians will redirect their savings into local banks instead of saving abroad, and also, to the day when they will build houses in Liberia instead of buying homes abroad.

Earlier, the General Manager of the Bukonjedeh Group of Companies, Mr. James Nippy, who read the statement of support and endorsement, said their establishment took the stance to support Vice President Boakai in the pending elections after several consultations and meetings.

Members of the delegation included Elton Datee Johns, Chairman and CEO, James Nippy, General Manager, Samson O. Cisco, Administrative Secretary and Gifty Johns, Laison Officer and Zone Coordinator.