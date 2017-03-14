Liberia: More High School Students Trained

Forty high school students last Friday benefitted from the second in a series of intensive Journalism training workshops organized by the Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP).

The training funded by the UNESCO, is aimed at building the capacity of high school press club members and introducing them to fundamentals of Journalism.

The one-day workshop was held at the College of West Africa (CWA) on Ashmun Street in Monrovia. It brought together student journalists from four high schools including Tubman High, CWA, G.W. Gibson and Boatswain.

A release said the first in the series of trainings under the UNESCO-sponsored High School Press Club development project, was held last February in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, some 83 miles from Monrovia.

Speaking at the Monrovia workshop, CEMESP Executive Director, Mr. Malcolm Joseph urged the students to take advantage of the knowledge gained. He said such training would help prepare the students to run their press clubs more efficiently.

Mr. Joseph thanked UNESCO for their support and partnership. He said under the UNESCO project, CEMESP will mentor members of the high school press clubs to produce stories for magazines and regular news reports.

As was done in Buchanan, with UNESCO's support, CEMESP donated a consignment of stationery. The items include cartoons of realms of paper, pens, notebooks and some journalism equipment to each of the four schools that participated in the workshop in Monrovia.