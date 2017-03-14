Liberia: 'The Media Is a Significant Partner'

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman says he sees the media as a significant partner to the Liberia National Police.

Making remarks at the last Friday at a police- media held at the Monrovia City Hall, Coleman said the media and police will work together to move Liberia to another level.

He noted that the forum was necessary as a way of acknowledging that the past remains the past adding "I am not asking you to cover up a story for the police."

Coleman believes that setting the agenda for 2017 relies on the Liberia media. He asked journalists to take advantage of the Freedom of Information Law. The Police Chief urged the media to partner with the LNP to restore its lost image.

Coleman pledged the LNP's commitment in working with the Liberian media community, stressing that police-media relationship is crucial for the enhancement of Liberia's democracy.

Liberian Police Chief emphasized that under his administration he will endeavor to strengthen the relationship with the media, which he said is important as Liberia moves toward the 2017 Elections.

Coleman added that LNP will exhibit the posture of transparency in the dissemination of public information on a need to know basis so as to discourage speculation.

He believes that withholding public information is dangerous and undermines the spirit of transparency.

He called on the media to see the Liberia National Police as an institution undergoing transformation.

Coleman also cautioned the media to remain balance and credible in reporting the truth adding "our meeting here today is not to have you buried the truth, but to report what is right for the good of society".

For his part, the president of the Press Union of Liberia Charles Coffey stressed that the media is not enemy to the police.

Coffey said he believes that the police are people friendly and the media is people oriented therefore group must recognize each others' functions.

Coffey reaffirmed the commitment of the PUL and its membership in working with the Liberia National Police.

He said the PUL was moved by the dialogue initiated by the Liberia National Police, describing it as a new day for the police and the media in sustaining the country's democracy.

He assured the police that the media will remain open and should not be seen enemy.

"We are all one people working from different points, but the same purpose and seeing us as an enemy undermines the growth of our country", Coffey said.

The forum organized by the Liberia National Police, was held under the theme: "Strengthening relations between the media-police; A catalyst for peaceful elections".