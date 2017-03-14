Liberia: Miss Liberia Embarks On Community Services

Promoting volunteerism and community service appear to be Miss Wokie Dolo's priority for now, as she joined a team from the Presidential Taskforce to do community services across Monrovia.

Wokie Dolo, Miss Liberia 2017, was last Thursday, March 9, 2017 seen doing physical work at the burial site of Liberia's 3rd President Daniel B. Warner on Camp Johnson Road in Monrovia.

Former President Warner served as the 3rd President of Liberia from 1864 to 1868. He died December 1, 1880. Prior to serving as President, he served as the 5th Vice President of Liberia under President Stephen Allen Benson.

Miss Dolo joined a team from the GSA to refurbish the former president's grave, which has been in ruins for years.

She told reporters in an interview at the grave site that she has decided to volunteer her services to give the former statesman's tomb a facelift because "community service is one way Liberians can make their country great".

Miss Dolo disclosed that work on the late president's graveyard would include the elevation of the concrete fence and the beautification of the entire area.

She noted that the team would also rehabilitate former president Warner's tomb, which apparently hasn't been revamped since he was buried in 1880.

Apart from contributing to the work, Miss Dolo provided some materials for the execution of the work, which is still on-going.

Miss Dolo lauded GSA Director General and Head of the Presidential Taskforce, Madam Mary Broh for giving her the opportunity to contribute to her country through volunteerism.

She promised to always be available to give her time to good cause. She is calling on young people throughout the country to begin doing community services.