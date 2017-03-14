Liberia: Toim Bishop Expected in Liberia

The Bishop of the Tabernacle of Israel Ministries (TOIM), Augustine S. Chea is expected in Liberia this week.

The visit of Bishop Chea is intended to assess progress being made on the Liberian branch of TOIM. While in Liberia, the clergyman will deliver a sermon at the local branch of TOIM-Liberia.

The Tabernacle of Israel Ministries was established in the United States of America in November 2013 and a local branch was established in Monrovia in October 2015.

Besides spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ, TOIM is committed to awarding sponsorships and scholarships to the needy.

TOIM continues to send much needy aid, clothing, toys, medical supplies, among others. The mission of the church is to win souls for Christ and equip believers to fulfill the great call of God upon their lives.