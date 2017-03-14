Namibia: Theology At University of Pretoria Ranks Among Top 100 Worldwide

The University of Pretoria (UP) announced this week it is now ranked in 16 subject categories in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, released on Wednesday. In six of these categories, UP has achieved a ranking for the first time.

The QS World University Rankings rank the top tertiary institutions around the world in 46 subjects, allowing the quality of universities to be compared with that of their peers and highlighting fields where universities have particular strengths, among the various academic subject areas.

The Department of University Relations said the new categories in which the university achieved ranking comprise Chemical Engineering; Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering; Theology, Divinity and Religious Studies (top 100); Architecture/Built Environment (top 200); and Archaeology (top 200).

In an email addressed to faculty alumni, the Dean of the Faculty of Theology, Professor Johan Buitendag said "I have to share this with you! The QS ranking has been released today and this is the best news for our Centenary!"

"We have also maintained our rankings over several years in Law (top 150), Agriculture and Forestry (top 150), Accounting and Finance (top 200), Biological Sciences, and Medicine,' said Prof Stephanie Burton, UP Vice-Principal for Research and Postgraduate Education.

South African universities are ranked in the top 100 worldwide for 13 subjects - one more than last year - with Stellenbosch University, UP and the University of Cape Town all placing in the top 100 for Theology, Divinity and Religious Studies. UP is placed in the top five South African institutions for most subjects, and is placed first for Accounting and Finance.

In compiling these rankings, the QS Rankings organisation evaluated 4438 universities, 1117 of which achieved rankings across 46 subjects in five broad areas, Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management.