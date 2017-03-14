Ghana: Ejisu NPP Youth Bare Teeth At Executives - As They Cry Foul Over Nomination of MCE

Ejisu. — Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu constituency are suspecting their executives of attempts to deprive the constituents of the rich experience of their idol as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

They youth, drawn from Akyawkrom, Kwamo and Adako-Jachie, accused the party executives of lack of transparency in shortlisting candidates for the position of the MCE.

They warned that if the selection process is not properly and efficiently managed, it could foment trouble for the party, and cautioned against any move that disconnects the leadership from the grassroots.

The youth said since MMDCEs are to manage enormous financial resources, it is pertinent that any person appointed has integrity and is a capable and trusted fellow, and cautioned that the leadership of the party would not be forgiven if it fails to aid the President

to appoint the right people to competently manage the resources of the assemblies to transform the lives of the people.

Nana Osei Bonsu, Financial Secretary of the Akyawkrom NPP Youth and Spokesman of the Concerned Youth, recommended Mr. Kwaku Ntim Twumasi for appointment as MCE for Ejisu-Juaben.

He said it would be dishonest on the party of the constituency executives to pretend not to be aware that Ntim Twumasi, popularly called NTK, is the choice of the people, and demanded fairness to persons with disability when it comes to efficiency.

"They deserve to be recognised and not sidelined. Sidelining NTK would not go down well with the rank and file of the party, chiefs and the generality of the people in the constituency," Nana Osei Bonsu said at a meeting.

Meanwhile, Mr. Isaac Kofi Owusu, Ejisu Chairman of the Ghana Federation of the Physically Disabled (GFPD), has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to consider NTK for the position of MCE for Ejisu.

Mr. Owusu reiterated the earlier position of the Ejisu-Juaben branch of the Ghana Federation of the Physically Disabled that Mr. Ntim Twumasi is the right man for the job.

"He is capable, trustworthy, transparent, resourceful and man of integrity," Mr. Owusu explained.

He explained that Mr. Kwaku Ntim Twumasi, who is also a member of the GFPD, would ensure transparency and efficient management of the assembly's resources.

According to him, the disbursement of 2% share of the District Assembly Common Fund to persons living with disabilities are not efficiently managed.

Mr. Ntim Twumasi is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and stands tall among the other aspirants, according to the appellant Physically Disabled Union.

According to the group, their idol has served in the British Army and was running his business successfully, but decided not to sit on the fence as a passive political spectator, and has been in the trenches in the fight to see the party brought to power.