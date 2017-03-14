8 March 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Ammonia Leakage Halts Business At Meatco

Tagged:

Related Topics

Meatco employees had to be evacuated from the plant on Wednesday morning following an Ammonia gas leakage at their Dispatch area, in Windhoek.

The company in a statement said as part of their emergency plan they evacuated all the workers from the plant to determine the level of damage at their cooling system as well as prevent employees getting in contact with the gas which affects the skin.

"So far 7 employees were exposed and 1 is in critical condition and were all rushed to Lady Pohamba Private Hospital Windhoek. Some of the employees are under surveillance for further check-up" the statement read.

According to the company, approximately 70 carcasses were affected and operations were halted for 5-hours with some areas still a No-Go Areas until further notice. Meatco together with Directorate of Veterinary Services will evaluate the effect of the ammonia to the carcasses.

"At this point we have not determined the extent of the damage, however the safety of our employees is a top priority and the factory was shut down and employees evacuated. As part of Meatco's emergency plan the City of Windhoek was called in to assist in this regard. About 671 employees were in the plant when the incident took place," Meatco said.

Ammonia is a colourless gas with a strong odour and is used as an industrial refrigerant for Meatco's chillers.

Namibia

'Train of Salt and Sugar' to Open Oshana Film Festival

THE much anticipated opening of the Oshana Film Festival kicks off this Friday with the Mozambican war drama 'Train of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.