14 March 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Margibi Caucus Brags

By Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr.

Five members of the Margibi County Legislative Caucus have bragged that they are the decision makers in the county, denouncing their other colleagues as having little influence over the people.

Members of the caucus and the county administration headed by Superintendent John Z. Buway are reportedly shakers and movers in Margibi. The county's leadership comprises seven lawmakers, including five representatives and two senators along with Superintendent Buway.

Among them are Senators Oscar Alvin Cooper and Rev. Jim WumbaTornola, Representatives Roland Opee Cooper, district#1; Ballah G. Zayzay, District #3; Stephen S. Kafi, District #4; Ben A. Fofana and James Emmanuel Nuquay, District #5, respectively.

Excluding Sen. Cooper, Rep. Fofana and Supt. Buway, the rest are describing themselves as decision makers for the county, including Caucus Chairman Rep. Ballah G. Zayzay and Sen. Jim Tornola.

They made the brag recently in Worhn, Gibi District during a petition program for Representative Nuguay, who is current Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Rep. Zayzay described the five as 'birds of the same feathers that fly together', saying, "The entire caucus, we are seven but you have five here, it just tells you that the birds that have the same feathers fly together. The five that you see here today are the ones that make decisions for Margibi."

Sen. Tornola described the five as the most radical members of the caucus, who are responsible for the survival of Margibi. "Hon Zayzay said the team you see today, we are five; we can't move from behind one another other and the five are the most radical five in the caucus so we say that for Margibi to survive, count five of us. I say that again, for this county to survive; you must be a part of this team that's why my predecessor Senator Menyongar is now part of this team", said Sen. Tornola.

But Rep. Fofana thinks the county leadership is divided, while Presidential hopeful Senator Cooper, describes himself as a lone soldier on the caucus.

