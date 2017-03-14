14 March 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Aspirant Vows to Unseat Rep. Solomon George

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lewis S. Teh

Montserrado County Electoral District#7 representative aspirant Alfred P.K. Cassell has vowed to unseat incumbent CDC Lawmaker Rep. Solomon George at the ballot box in October.

Mr. Cassell says his immediate goal is to ensure that the district benefits from good leadership that will bring about transformation. Speaking over the weekend in West Point Township, the political seat of district# 7, when he was petitioned by thousands of residents, Cassell said though he wants to bring relief to his people, he does not have power on his own to unseat the incumbent, but rather it is the decision of his constituents to do so by going to the ballot box to vote come October.

Reading the petition statement on behalf of the residents, spokesperson Ivor S. Moore said, "In two consecutive elections, we the residents of district# 7 exercised our democratic franchise, where we went to the poll and elected two persons to the Legistature with the commitment, and expectation that they would perform their statutory responsibilities of Lawmaking, Representation, and Oversight".

Mr. Moore said while other districts in Montserrado are proud about choices they made at the polls in previous elections, the people of distrtcit#7 continue to bow in shame and their expectations shattered by the bad leadership of Rep. Solomon George, so they have petitioned aspirant Cassell who they believe would deliver them from bad leadership.

He said in spite of their disappointment, they always believe with a thorough search they can find someone competent in their midst to represent their interest at the Legislature.

Accepting the petition, Mr. Cassell promised to work with the people of the district to bring the long awaited changes they want, saying though he has not made a decision which party to join to contest, one thing is center that he will surely contest in the upcoming elections to rescue district#7 from bad leadership.

Liberia

Liberians Cautioned Against Selling Votes

A non- governmental organization called Vote Liberia has cautioned Liberians against selling their votes to aspirants… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.