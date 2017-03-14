Liberia: Storm Victims Appeal for Help

Victims of the recent violent storms that swept across Monrovia and its environs, uprooting light poles, electrical wires billboards, roofs of buildings, are appealing to humanitarian groups and national government for assistance to enable them repair their homes.

Residents of Logan Town, New Kru Town, and other communities in the Bushord Island suburb of the capital suffered infrastructural damages, including loss of personal effects.

Making the appeal recently via mobile on UNMIL Radio, a community leader on Bushord Island Mr. Charles Nah narrated that the storms devastated their areas, leaving residents with nothing.

"As am telling you now about 75 percent of our people are homeless as the result of the heavy storm, and these are things that we expect our government to prioritize whenever there is a major disaster in the country, but they are playing death ears to the cry of our people. This is not important to them, but they were encouraging our people to form part of the voter registration process, this is unfair", he lamented.

According to him, one of the primary duties of a government in any country is to adequately respond to the plight of her citizens in case of an emergency, noting you have people whom others depend on to make their living being abandoned.

Mr. Nah claimed one life was lost as a result of the storms, while two others sustained injuries on Bushrod Island. "All we are saying is for national government to see reason in addressing some of these situations, because none of these people will want to stay at their neighbors' house for months plus as if to say they are not capable of taking care of their own lives; this is terrible", he lamented.