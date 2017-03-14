Liberia: World Bank Holds First Knowledge Fest

World Bank Liberia has hosted its first knowledge fest ever here,for students, media and other key stakeholders, about its activities over the past period. World Bank Country Manager Madam Larisa Leshchenko, who addressed the opening session, expressed great honor for the event.

She said theforum came as the Bank concludes Liberia Results and Portfolio Performance Review, bringing together ministries and agencies of the government that are implementing World Bank Group supported programs.

According to the Country Manager, Knowledge Fest is an important knowledge sharing event that showcases results of the Bank's intervention, which provides a perfect opportunity for students of higher institutions of learning and the media to understand how the Bank and partners are working with the Government of Liberia to promote growth and development.

Madam Leshchenko noted that The World Bank was organizing its first-ever Africa Knowledge Fest which officially kicked off on February 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C. and is subsequently taking place in World Bank Country Offices across Africa.

"Unleashing transformational change across Africa starts with reliable data and evidence-based knowledge that can inform and empower policymakers and the private sector. Knowledge is at the core of the World Bank strategy in Africa. The Africa Knowledge Fest is an important knowledge sharing and learning event. It is an exploration of 'Africa Now', offering keen insight on the progress and challenges facing the continent in today's fast-changing global economy"

"We want to take this time to extend thanks and appreciation to the World Bank Office of the Chief Economist, Africa Region (AFRCE) and the Africa Region Communications and Partnerships (AFREC) for taking the lead in organizing this Knowledge Fest. We also want to commend all of our project teams in Government and the Bank, including our Global Practices colleagues for making this happen. We shall endeavor to make this event regular and expanding it by bringing onboard other relevant stakeholders",Madam Leshchenko added.