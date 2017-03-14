Liberians Cautioned Against Selling Votes

A non- governmental organization called Vote Liberia has cautioned Liberians against selling their votes to aspirants for rice or money. Speaking with journalists at the ELWA Junction on Monday, 13 March, Vote Liberia Communication Director Ms. Asatu Toure said selling of votes would deny Liberians their rights to make choices that will benefit their children in the future.

She particularly pleaded with young Liberians to participate in the electoral process here, while reminding citizens not to ask what their country can do for them, but what they can do for their Country.

Ms. Toure noted that it was the responsibility of every Liberian who has reached voting age to fully participate in the this year's electoral processes as a way of contributing to the country's transformation process.

She warned young voters here not to allow wicked individuals to steal their children's future for cup of rice. The peaceful assembly is comprised of students from 20 schools, including Christ the King Catholic School and PCS.

Ms. Toure said she believed that with the holding of the peaceful assembly, potential voters who had not registered would be encouraged to go and register.