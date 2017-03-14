Luanda — At least 10 Angolan motor bikers started a race on South American roads from the premises of the Angolan embassy in Buenos Aires aimed to better publicize the country.

The objective of the group is part of their "common determination" to better publicize Angola. This is the 4th stage of its "Back to the World of Motorcycle Project", which will cross 33 cities in South American countries, namely Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.

The riders while leaving Buenos Aires were warmly greeted by the Angolan ambassador in Argentina, Hermínio Joaquim Escórcio, who praised the initiative.

The Head of Grupo Eleven, José Carlos Madaleno, before leaving for this "new adventure of Eleven's", said that when they reach the end of each stage they feel the desire to continue to travel the world sharing with the different peoples the good image of Angola.

The arrival to the city of Bogotá, Colombia, as the last stage of its itinerary, will be on April 16.

During the event, motorcyclists will be accompanied by a service vehicle, which carries spare parts for motorcycles, food, water and essential medicines.

The initiative of the "Eleven's" group is being supported by the Embassies of the Republic of Angola in Argentina, the Argentine Embassy in Angola, Argentine institutional bodies and sponsored by Angolan and Portuguese companies.

The grupo "Eleven's held its first expedition in the Africa-Europe region, the second in Europe-Asia and the third in North America.