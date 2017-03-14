13 March 2017

Zimbabwe: Pasuwa's Malawi Job Goes Up in Smoke As Government Says There Is No Money

FORMER Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa's intended move to Malawi to coach their senior soccer team went up in smoke on Monday after the football federation announced the country's withdrawal from the Chan and the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers which kick off in June.

Several coaches including former Warriors goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar had been linked with the biggest coaching job in Malawi.

Former Warriors coach, Ian Gorowa, former Zambia coach, Honour Janza and Paolo Duarte had also been linked although it was Pasuwa who was a leading candidate.

Pasuwa's manager Gibson Mahachi had even contacted over the availability of the former Warriors coach.

On Monday, the FAM executive announced in a statement that they had suspended the recruitment of an expatriate coach owing to lack of funding.

The football federation said their proposal and justification to recruit an expatriate coach sent to the government was turned down on grounds of cash flow problems.

Contacted for comment, Mahachi said they were not in a hurry. "We are aware of the position which Malawi has taken. We are not in a hurry. Pasuwa is taking a break at the moment," said Mahachi.

Pasuwa led the Warriors to their third African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon in January but failure to go beyond the group stages did not please his employers ZIFA who decided against renewing his contract.

