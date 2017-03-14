Liberian Police Commits to Media to Build Strong Democracy

Monrovia — Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman has pledged the commitment of the Liberian National Police (LNP) in working with the Liberian media community, stressing that police media relationship was crucial for the enhancement of Liberia's democracy.

The Inspector General of Police said the media is a significant partner to the police and will therefore seek to collaborate for the betterment of the Liberian society and people.

Speaking at a one day police -media forum held at the Monrovia City Hall the Liberian Police Chief said under his administration he will endeavor to strengthen the relationship with the media, which he said was important as the country move toward the Presidential and Representatives Elections in 2017.

He said the LNP will exhibit the posture of transparency in the dissemination of information to the public on a need to know basis so as to discourage speculations by the media.

He told the audience that the withholding of public information was dangerous and undermines the spirit of transparency in any public institution.

He called on the media to see the Liberia National Police as an institution undergoing transformation, and as such his doors were opened for any suggestion that will further strengthen the relationship with media.

IGP Coleman maintained that both the media and police have pivotal roles to play in preserving the peace and democracy of Liberia, adding the media and police are all working in the common interest of the public.

He promised the media that more channel of releasing information to the public will be made available so as to enable the media report on police activities for the sake of transparency.

The IGP cautioned the media to remain balance and creditable in reporting the truth to the public adding "our meeting here today is not to have you buried the truth, but to report what is right for the good of society".

Speaking on behalf of the Press Union of Liberia, PUL President Charles Coffey reaffirmed the commitment of the PUL and its membership in working with the Liberia National Police.

Coffey said the PUL was moved by the dialogue initiated by the Liberia National Police, describing it as a new day for the police and the media in sustaining the country's democracy.

He assured the police that the media will remain open in working with police, but reminded the police not to see the media as enemy but partner.

"We are all one people working from different point, but the same purpose and seeing us as an enemy undermine the growth of our country.

In remarks information Minister Len n Eugene Nagbe said the media -police dialogue was necessary and show the police willingness to work with the media, describing it as a new day.

Minister Nagbe said the Liberian Government reminds committed to free press, especially with the elections approaching.

"The commitment shown by the police Inspector tonight is historical, as no Police Chief in the LNP history has shown so much commitment in working with the media.

He encouraged the two institutions to remain committed in sustaining the country's peace and democracy.

The forum was attended by several local and international organizations, to include Cater Center, Nigerian Embassy near Monrovia, and Chinese Embassy, among others.