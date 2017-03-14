Liberia: Judicial Reporters Association Gets New Leadership

Monrovia — The Association of Judicial Reporters (AJUR) based at the Temple of Justice has a new leadership that will steer the affairs of the association for the period of two years.

Those elected and inducted into office on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Criminal Court "A" Conference at the Temple were Abenego Davis of the Daily Observer Newspaper President, Victoria Wesseh, The Analyst Newspaper Vice President, P. Nas Mulbah, New Democrat, General Secretary, Abraham Sollie, Heritage Newspaper and Parnneh Mallobe of Power FM as Chaplain.

The newly minted leadership takes over from the outgoing leadership of the association headed by the former judicial reporter of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), Fallah Matthews.

The Judge of the 6th Judicial Civil Law Court, Yussif Kaba, who served as the keynote speaker told the gathering that the Judiciary is transparent in terms of its function among three branches of the government.

He indicated that due to the transparent nature of the work of the Judiciary, journalists covering the Judiciary must be honest and strict on the information being disseminated from the courtroom.

Judge Kaba also stated that it is forbidden for judges to hold press conferences, therefore, it s very important for journalists to give the public accurate information.

"For journalists to manufacture news stories from the court will be injustice to judges who don't have the right to response," said Kaba who called on the new leadership exercise the skills needed to foster justice as the court is there to stabilize the country by providing justice without fear or favor.

For his part, the incoming President of the association, Abednego Davis, praised the Judiciary for providing the association with a furnished office and for the harmonious cooperation the association has enjoyed over the past five years.

Davis, a reporter for the Daily Observer, pointed out that his administration is willing to provide training in the justice and security sectors not only for AJUR members but for journalists across the country who have interest in judicial reporting.