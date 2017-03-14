Liberia: Samuel Wureh Identifies With Storm Victims in Monrovia

Monrovia — Victims, who were recently affected by a violent storm which left a trail of destruction in Montserrado County District #11, are seeing light at the end of the tunnel, following a donation from Cllr. Samuel Wureh, an aspirant for the district's seat in the Legislature.

Although the intervention from the government is wanting, the donation of zinc and other items from Cllr. Wureh left many of the storm victims elated.

Kebbeh Gbelefolo, chairwoman of the storm victims in district #11 said the storm took away the roofs of their houses, leaving them in a destitute position as many don't have the cash to renovate their houses.

"We highly appreciate him for what he did," she said. "Not to even send people but he came and proved himself as an honorable man. These are the kind of people we are looking for in our district. We are not looking for the ones that will just come seeking after their goal and leave."

For Abraham Weah, there are more than a dozen aspirants for the seat in district 11 but Abraham Weah said Cllr. Wureh is the only aspirant in their district that has come to their rescue.

"The donation came at the right time. Without this donation, many people were going to suffer. Because after the heavy storm, the next day another rain hit again and other people things got damaged but at least today he was able to provide us zinc and other items", Weah said.

Meanwhile, the Montserrado County district 11th aspirant said it is good to respond to the people in the time of emergency.

According to him, a true representation of the people should not only reflect in talking but also responding to the need of the people when the time comes.

"What prompted this exercise basically was due to the storm disaster. While I was carrying on my regular engagement with residents of the district we recognized that the storm had destroyed a couple of structures in various communities across district 11th," Cllr. Wureh said.