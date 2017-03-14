Liberia: Michael Samukai Walks Free From Attempted Murder Charges

Monrovia — Jurors at the Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice on Friday, March 10, acquitted Michael Samukai, the son of the Minister of Defense, Brownie J. Samukai, Jr., of charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm, amid a protest from the prosecution.

Prior to the jurors' announcement of a not guilty verdict in favor of Samukai, there was a heated final argument when the prosecution called on the jurors to bring down a guilty verdict against the defendant because it had proven their case beyond every reasonable doubt.

But defense lawyers pleaded with the jurors not to bring a guilty verdict against the defendant because the prosecution failed miserably to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt - the basis for which the defendant can be found guilty.

Following an hour-long closed-door deliberation, the 12- member jurors returned to the court Friday afternoon, declaring the defendant not guilty.

"We the trial jury, having carefully reviewed the evidence produced in this case by the prosecution against the defendant, resolved to say that the defendant is not guilty of the charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and illegal possession of firearm," the verdict read.

A minute after the verdict was read, Prosecution lawyer, Cllr. Serena Garlawolo objected to it and revealed that before the jurors could proceed behind closed doors for deliberation, the prosecution noticed that a relative of the defendant was seen in a conversation with the forelady (head) of the jury.

Defense lawyer Cllr. Joseph Debbley prayed the court to dismiss the prosecution's submission, saying it was vague and immaterial as the claim of the prosecution was belated.

But in his ruling on the exception, Presiding Judge Roosevelt Willie stated that if the prosecution had noticed such behavior, it should have reported the matter to the court for investigation prior to the jurors' verdict.

Judge Willie denied the exception of the prosecution lawyer Garlawolo and upheld the non-guilty verdict passed on by the juror in favor of defendant Samukai.

"This court says that defendant Samukai has been cleared of all charges while his right has also been restored. The bail bond filed by defendant Samukai before this court is hereby ordered return to him," said Judge Willie.

Defendant Samukai, in a joyous mood, did not make any public comment on the matter while walking out of the court with his lawyer, Cllr. Pearl Brown Bull who indicated that justice has been done but was quickly rebuffed by the family members of the plaintiff standing outside of the court.