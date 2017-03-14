Liberia: Rep. Youngblood Challenges Colleagues to Increase Salaries of Teachers

Monrovia — Montserrado County Electoral District #9 Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood is calling on her colleagues in the Legislature to see to increase teachers' salaries and benefits.

Serving as guest speaker at the induction ceremony of the Monrovia Consolidated School System Teacher Association (MCSSTA) new leadership on March 10, Representative Youngblood said despite the huge sacrifices and contributions teachers are making towards the rebuilding of the Liberian society, they continue to be underpaid and many linger in poverty.

"I am aware that frankly there are challenges facing the profession," she said.

"You have not been paid well. Your benefits are not compared to others, but still, you are the reason why our nation exists. "

"Teachers' children sometimes are thrown out of school because of no school fees. Our teachers are sometimes thrown out of their homes because of rental fees."

She noted that her statement was not intended to gain political points, but to address the present reality of teachers across the country.

"And so, therefore, today, I stand to call on my colleagues at the 53rd National Legislature that it's time to make a sincere change," she intimated.

"It's time to be real to our teachers, and it's time to revisit their salaries and their benefits."

"Let this statement not be seen as a political statement. I am currently serving as the administrative Directress of the J.J. Ross Memorial High School. My teachers are underpaid also.

And it has become a worry for me. And so to stand here today and ask my colleagues, it is void of politics; but sincerity because I interact with my teachers on a daily basis," Rep Youngblood averred.

The Montserrado County Law maker challenged the new leadership to serve their colleagues diligently and be unwavering in the discharge of their duties.

"These teachers have relinquished their power to you, they have asked you to lead the leadership of the MSSSTA, and they have not asked you to compromise their interest."

"They have asked you to serve them. So serve them with honesty, diligence, and sincerity; and do not compromise their interest."

Rep Youngblood also called on Liberian youth, especially first-time voters, to exhibit tolerance during the entire electoral process and desist from giving in to those she described as greedy and selfish politicians.

"As young people, we must stay away from electoral violence. Greedy politicians, selfish politicians, will come your way, especially to the first time voters.

They will be desperate, and they will be asking you for your strength, that is your vote, do not compromise your future."

In his induction speech, MCSSTA new President Veto Garway urged the government to provide advance training opportunities for teachers as they strive to improve the educational system of the country.

"We want to use this time to call on the government of Liberia that just as other entities of the government are given the opportunities to send their employees to seek advance studies abroad, such opportunities should be given to teachers and other educational workers to obtain their masters. We can assure that the MCSS will tackle this head on as she has started already," he said.

The MCSSTA President has urged those he accused of causing problems for the system to now direct their attention to addressing the welfares of the teachers and other support staffs.

"We want to say we are tired of confusion and internal wrangling. The MCSSTA is not formulated to antagonize our central administration as it is perceived in many quarters. We will work with the superintendent to evaluate the status of the workers within the system," he said.

Also speaking at the program, the Superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), Adolphus Benjamin Jacobs, admonished the new leadership of MCSSTA to not turn their guns on him.

He prayed that the focus of the leadership will be on the welfare of all the teachers and other employees of the system.

"You are President for all - those who elected you and those who didn't. Stand for everybody, fight for everybody."

"Don't turn your guns on me. Focus on the welfare of your people who elected you."

"If you turn your guns on me, I fire back. To be honest to you, for too long, you keep directing your guns all over the place instead of fighting for your colleagues who elected you," he said.

Officials of MCSSTA inducted include Veto Garway, President, Anna Sirleaf, Vice President for Administration, Foday Kallon, VP for Operations and Benjamin Julu, Secretary General.

Others are Wilfred Kizekai, Financial Secretary, Caroline Tuah, Treasurer, and Sackie Forkpah, Chaplain.