Liberia: Mother Mary Brownell, Renowned Liberian Civil Society Activist, Educator, Dies At 88

Monrovia — Mother Mary Brownell, one of Liberia's outstanding and outspoken civil society advocates has died. The former University of Liberia Alumni Association President, mother of Dr. H. Boimah Fahnbulleh and singing great Miatta Fahnbulleh, also Liberia's Goodwill Ambassador for Maternal and Child Health, died Tuesday evening at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital where she had been ailing.

"It is with heavy and great sadness that I announce to the world the home going of the matriarch of the Brownell family, Dr Mary Nema Brownell. She was 88 years old and live a successful life," her brother, John Brownell posted on his Facebook page Wednesday. "You are gone sister Mary, but your greatness will always be cherished by Liberians for the role you and women played in bringing peace to Liberia. We will miss you sis and take care after a successful sojourn.

Rest in perfect peace my sister. Rest in peace."

Family, friends and well-wishers were planning a massive 88th birthday celebration of her life and contribution this week before her health deteriorated.

Mother Brownell, was head of the Liberia Women Initiative, a women's organization that fought for the rights and participation of women during the Liberian civil conflict, and immediate end of the war.

She is also a former commissioner of the National Elections commission.

A 1960 graduate from the University of Liberia, Mother Brownell, who hails from Maryland County, received an M.Sc Degree in School Supervision from SanFrancisco University, in the United States of America. She also holds a B.Sc Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Liberia.

She has worked as a classroom teacher and later as an administrator for several private and public schools in Liberia, including, Bong Town School. She is founder and former National Chairperson of the Liberian Women's Initiative (LWI); former president, Women Development Association of Liberia (WODAL), among several other organizations. Madam Brownell also served as one of Liberia's Commissioners at the National Elections Commission (NEC). She is now retired.

Renowned for not shying away from addressing controversial subject matters, Mother Brownell was a strong advocate against various ills in Liberia.

She once accused President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of being too sympathetic on officials of Government accused of corrupt acts.

During her appearance before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in August 2008, Madame Brownell rendered a public apology to her son for being at variance with him and not trusting his integrity and the principles and virtues he stands for.

"Kindly permit me to use this occasion to openly apologize to my son for not trusting his judgment and integrity and the principles he stands for," Mother Brownell said.

She said for almost 10 years she had nothing to do with Dr. Fahnbulleh. "My son and I have been at variance for almost 10 years now, exchanging harsh communications on ideological differences. You know he likes writing and he is a doctorate degree holder and I too like writing and am a master degree holder," Mother Brownell said.

Added Mother Brownell: "My son was imprisoned at the age of 19 years old. He had just returned from Forah Bay College in Freetown where he was studying when he was arrested by Tubman who accused him of making mockery of his father's treason trial. His father was charged with treason because he befriended the Chinese ambassador in Kenya where he served as ambassador and they said he was trying to import communism to Liberia. From the time this boy was 19 years old his life has been like that."

She was also a strong advocate not just for women's issues but took women to task for their marginalization by their male counterparts due to the lack of unity among women, and challenged them to unite and speak with one voice. "Once women put their minds to the message, they will one day be happy," the women activist said at a Draft Affirmative Act Stakeholders discussion in 2016.

Attorney Philip Wesseh, paying homage to Madame Brownell in a 2016 tribute said he was impressed by her ability to mobilize Liberian women during some of the country's difficult moments. "For those who were around during the time of the peace process in the 90's, one group that played a significant role was the LWI of which Mother Brownell was the head. The advocacy of the group and their non-lethal mechanism greatly helped to accelerate the peace process."

Author Cynthia Cockburn, writing in her book, "From Where We Stand: War, Women's Activism and Feminist Analysis" recalls an encounter during which the late activist forced a meeting between former President Charles Taylor and Guinean President Lansannah Conte.

Cockburn wrote:

"In late July, a three-country delegation from MARWOPNET (Mano River Women's Peace Network) obtained at audience with President Lansannah Conte in Conakry. A democraticall-elected president, he was known to feel concern about women and war. One of the Liberian participants, Mary Brownell, began stressing the human suffering caused by war and the overriding need for a new peace initiative. At first Conte was intransigent. No way would he attend a summit with Charles Taylor! Then Mary Brownell told him, 'You and President Taylor have to meet as men and iron out your differences, and we women want to be present. We will lock you in this room until you come to your senses, and I will sit on the key."

When her comments were translated into French for Mr. Conte, according to Cockburn, there was a long silence. 'Then he started laughing,' she recalled. 'He couldn't believe it! Finally he stopped lauging and said, "What man do you think would say that to me? Only a woman could do such a thing and get by with it."' In the end Mr. Conte agreed to attend the summit and he credited the women for changing his mind."

Some months later a joint secretariat committee of foreign ministry officials of the Mano River countries started meeting. Then in March the following year at an African heads of state meeting in Rabat, the King of Morocco brought the three men together in the anticipate summit. Relations improved and the Marwopnet's initiative had worked.