The national women's basketball on Monday night got their Fiba Afro Basket Zone Five qualifiers campaign underway with an emphatic 70-41 win over champions Uganda at the Cairo Olympic Centre, Egypt.

The win gave Kenya a measure of revenge against Uganda's Gazelles, who beat them 64-61 during the last edition of the qualifiers held in Kampala, Uganda. The win saw Uganda crowned champions.

However, the Kenyan ladies had the last laugh on Monday after an impressive display saw them outscore and outplay their neighbours in the fiery encounter.

Coach David Maina started with captain Hilda Indasi, Mercy Wanyama, Betty Kananu as well as the foreign-based duo of Purity Odhaimbo and Velma Achieng.

A closely contested first quarter saw Kenya outscore the Ugandans 16-13 with Kananu impressing after scoring six points in the first 15.

Uganda would return guns blazing in the second period and they managed a 21 -17 scoreline to lead 34- 33 at halftime.

Kenya bounced back in the last two quarters with an impressive attacking display that saw them outscore their opponents 16-3 and 21-4 to secure the deserved victory and the crucial three points.

Kananu, who plays for Kenya Ports Authority, was Kenya's top scorer sinking 14 points while Odhiambo and Achieng each scored 12.

Uganda's highest scorers were point guard Ritah Imanishimwe (10) and Flavia Oketch (6).

Maina was delighted at the result noting it was the perfect way to respond after their troubled preparations to the competition.

"We were simply outstanding especially in the last two quarters where we ran them rugged. Our preparations for the competition were not ideal but we have put that behind us and are motivated to get the job done," the tactician told Nation Sport on phone from Cairo.

It was Uganda's second loss in the competition after they went down 85-56 to Egypt in their opening match on Sunday night.

Kenya were due to play Egypt in their second match on Tuesday with Uganda playing Somalia.

Meanwhile, Kenya's men team lost 76-60 to Rwanda in their opening Pool A match. The Kenyans will face debutantes South Sudan Tuesday night in our must-win encounter.

The week-long competition has attracted seven men's and four women's teams. The top two men's teams and the winner of the women's competition will advance to the Fiba Afro Basket Championship.