Homeboyz moved to the top of the Kenya Cup rugby league standings on Saturday for the first time since making their debut in the top flight rugby in 2012.

Homeboyz beat Western Bulls 36-26 at Bullring grounds, Kakamega, to move to the top of the standings with 59 points after 11 wins and three losses.

However, it is Resolution Impala Saracens, who did the Menengai Cream-sponsored Deejays a big favour when they silenced Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 27-24 in a pulsating duel at Impala Sports Club.

The results saw KCB dislodged from the top, slumping to third with 56 points as Kenya Harlequin, who beat defending champions Kabras Sugar 19-13, stayed second with 58 points.

Resolution Impala stayed fourth with an improved points tally of 51, followed by Kabras (46) and Nakuru who occupy the last play-off place with 43.

Homeboyz coach Paul Murunga has said they would only celebrate when they lift the Kenya Cup on April 22. Murunga said their next match against Nakuru away in the penultimate round of the regular season this Saturday is the very crucial. Homeboyz will then meet Nondescripts in their last match.

TOUGH MATCH

Quins have a tough battle against KCB before meeting Strathmore. KCB will wrap up the regular season against Mwamba, who are fighting to dislodge Nakuru from sixth place.

But Mwamba first have to beat Strathmore and KCB if they hope to reach the play-offs. Murunga is alive to the fact that they have only beaten Nakuru once at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

"The Great Rift side might have started the season badly but they have regained their winning touch and will be a tough side to beat," said Murunga, pointing out that Nakuru's victories against Impala (21-17) and Kabras Sugar (19-17) did not come by luck.

"If we beat Nakuru, it will bring us closer to leading the league after the regular season since our last match against Nondies will be fairly easily," said Murunga. "We want to reach the semi-finals automatically by finishing in the top two to avoid the play-offs."

Resolution Impala's director of coaching Fred Ollows is not leaving anything to chance even after bringing down KCB. "Kabras are wounded hence lethal while Blak Blad are playing well," said Ollows. "Every game comes with a different challenge and our target is to win the two remaining matches and see where our dice will land."