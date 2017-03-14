PRESIDENT Hage Geingob, who is also the acting Swapo president, says the party has "not changed" in terms of unity, despite reactionaries trying to sow division within its ranks on a daily basis.

Geingob made these remarks at a fully packed J Stephanus Stadium at Keetmanshoop on Saturday, where he addressed Swapo Party supporters. Party members from other towns such as Lüderitz, Rosh Pinah, Aussenkehr, Oranjemund and Noordoewer also came in full force.

"There are those who claim that Swapo has changed, maybe they themselves have changed, but Swapo remains the same," he said, adding that the party has emerged from serious crises such as the 'Shipanga rebellion' and the 'Lubango dungeon saga' which make today's situation pale in comparison.

"Swapo is the party we built. Therefore, we will protect it, and there will be no cutting it in half," Geingob said, referring to King Solomon's judgement when two women claimed to be the mother of a child in the dispute.

He said Swapo has a social contract with the electorate to continue its legacy, and those trying to cause disturbances in the party must "keep quiet".

Failed politicians, said Geingob, nowadays are joining civil society groups with the aim of influencing governance.

"Here, these (civil society groups) are dealing with everything, unlike in the US where they deal with specific issues of interest. Allow me to finish my five-year term, and then say Hage has failed," he stated.

The President further remarked "I am sorry for them, we defeated them", referring to the so-called 'failed politicians'.

He also took a swipe at the media, accusing it of joining civil society groups in painting a picture that government has failed on issues of democracy and freedom.

"Yes, I can listen to people like Gwen Lister (founder of The Namibian newspaper) who have credentials of the country's liberation struggle under the South African regime. Today, they came from every corner to become guardians of freedom, and to lecture us about democracy," said Geingob, asking where these "kingpins" in the media were, adding that some of them are only between 40-50 years old.

However, the President was quick to point out that he should not be misunderstood as trying to stifle press freedom in the country.

"Don't misunderstand me; we brought freedom of the press by fighting for the liberation of this country," he stated.

Geingob further noted that Swapo was not against business people, as some are portraying the party to be. "We are only concerned with ensuring that the pursuit of wealth takes place legally with adherence to the rule of law".

"Swapo does not want greedy business people who want to get rich overnight through illegal ways and corruption. Because you are Swapo members, you think everything (tenders) will be given to you."

Making reference to the Landless People's Movement (LPM), which is calling for the return of their ancestral land, Geingob asked: "Did Swapo take your land? Why do you think Swapo leadership would prevent you from getting your land back if it is yours?"

Saying land was taken from people in 1904 during the German colonial rule and then again during the South African apartheid regime, he further asked: "Was Swapo there?"

"You oppose other Africans coming to reside where you live, but you say nothing of 'white people' who have taken the land," Geingob added, saying Swapo would never oppose to see her children having land.

Thanking party supporters who had turned up in big numbers to the star rally, he remarked: "We defied them. Therefore, I do not want to talk about them", with reference to statements made by some LPM leaders encouraging residents to boycott the rally because they were earlier labelled tribalists.