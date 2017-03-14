14 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 35 Die As Overloaded Truck Plunges Into River

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaabiru R. Anwar

Yola — The Nigeria Police have confirmed 35 people dead in Adamawa State after an overloaded truck conveying humans and cows plunged into a river on Sunday

The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa, SP Othman Abubakar told Daily Trust late yesterday that the 35 people died in the Ngurore accident while 23 sustained injuries.

A witnesses said the incident happened at night when ‎the truck lost control on the Ngurore bridge on the Yola-Numan road and plunged into the river which currently has very little water.

Some residents had before the police comment put the casualty figure at 32, saying they saw 32 corpses and at least 30 injured persons who were taken to hospitals in Yola.

The Adamawa Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adegoke Adetunji however put the casualty figure at 15, with 'many people' sustaining injuries.

‎"On arrival at the scene, we discovered that it was a truck carrying cows and passengers that lost control and fell into the drying river," the commander said.

Nigeria

Sex Scandal - Nollywood Actors Defend Apostle Suleman

Nollywood actors, Leo Mezie, and Georgina Onuoha, have thrown their weight behind the embattled General Overseer of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.