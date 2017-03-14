13 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Chief Justice Visits Brikama Magistrates' Court

By Isatou M Ceesay & Fatou Gassama

The chief Justice of The Gambia, Hassan Jallow last Thursday visited the Brikama Magistrates' Court as part of his familiarization tour of institutions under his purview.

Accompanied by a delegation, Mr. Jallow was accorded on arrival with a stunning welcome by the staff of the Court. He was later taken on a conducted tour of the institution's facilities in search of first hand information.

Minister Jallow said at the end of the conducted tour that he has noticed that improvement is needed at the facility, promising his office readiness to create cordial working relation in the country's judicial line.

According to him, Brikama and Banjul Magistrate's Courts are both delimited by similar constraints, assuring that changes will come even though it will take time.

He said training will be organized for Magistrates to upgrade themselves. He urged staff at the court to always be professionals and to be fair and straight forwarded in their jobs. "People have trust in you and I trust that you will not let us down," he said of the Magistrates.

