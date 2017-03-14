Gambia: Wood Carving Gains Momentum At Bakau Craft Market

Wood carving is a traditional lucrative business common among many in the country's tourism industry, as it serves as a source of tourist attraction.

The art, which is said to be one of the oldest and most important acts of making any decorative object out of wood to produce a design or inscription, also forms an important hidden element in the art history of many cultures in West Africa and beyond. The art involves a cutting tool such as knife in one hand or a chisel by two hands or with one hand on a chisel and one hand on a mallet, resulting in a wooden figure or in the sculptural ornamentation of a wooden object.

A good number of people in the country rely on this sector to earn a living, as manifested in the countless number of creative artworks visible in shops across the tourism centers from Bakau to Senegambia strip.

Due to its ever-increasing popularity among tourists visiting the country, these reporters recently visited Bakau Craft Market, where they sounded the opinion of people with regards to this old artistic tradition.

Modou Sowe, a wood carver at Bakau Craft Market told this medium that the profession was part of his lineage as he inherited it from his late father-Alhagie Sowe.

According to him, he decided to take up the profession immediately after graduating from School. The move he added, came after he find difficult for him to get employment in other sectors.

"I then decided to take my father's trade by becoming a wood carver. I did it so that I could be able to take care of my family needs as well as educate my children," he told this medium.

Awa Touray, a vendor at Bakau Craft Market also expressed similar sentiment. However, she narrated some of the difficulties they encounter in selling their products, saying she normally bought batik and clothing from Fulas and later re-sell them at the said market.

Some of these products, she went on, are usually decorative which both the western and even some Gambians love wearing.

Despite the booming nature of the sector coupled with the market price, Touray stated that most of the challenges they encounter is the slow-flow of business especially during off season.