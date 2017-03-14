Gambia: The Need for Peaceful Campaignthe Need for Peaceful Campaign

Photo: Gambian government

Inside the chambers of the Gambian National Assembly.

editorial

The process for the election of National Assembly members scheduled for April 6th 2017, has effectively started today with nomination of candidates with the Independent Electoral Commission, throughout its regional offices across the country

This will be followed by an intensive briefing period of campaign by the said candidates, their supporters and party loyalists, selling their agenda to the electorate with the objectives of drawing them board and voting them into the legislative house as their representatives for the next five -year term

Usually campaign periods for elected representatives across the globe, even developed countries are always tough time for politicians and their associates, hence the rationale behind the introduction of code of conduct meant to serve as guiding tool for them to maintain peace and stability at all cost, regardless of the results of such elections.

The Independent Electoral Commission has a similar code of conduct for our politicians and it was a subject of discussions during recent signing of memorandum of association between political parties, organised by the said commission, and attended by representatives of all political parties in the country

As the country braces up for April 6th 2017, National Assembly elections, the need to remind our politicians and their supporters to keep the peace throughout the campaign period, cannot be underestimated here, for the fact that maintenance of peace and security of the country is the duty and responsibility of every Gambian and non-Gambians alike

The desire to be elected into the National Assembly, should never override the peace and stability of the country, as elections come and go, but The Gambia as a sovereign independent state is here to stay for posterity and no amount of bullying and pushing can change that reality

Political campaigns throughout the history of politics serve as a platform for reaching out to the electorate, spreading messages about candidate manifesto, selling those lofty ideals to voters as methods of getting them elected into the National Assembly or parliament as its the case for most countries with that system of government

It's rather unfortunate to have campaign periods in Africa and other parts of the world, associated with violence, intolerance and other unacceptable behaviours contrary to rule of law, democracy, good governance and respect for human rights, which we hope will shall never be imitated and import into The Gambia

We therefore pray for an orderly peaceful campaign, election and happy tenure for would be elected National Assembly representatives