Gambia: Who's Complaining - Old or Young Women

In the beginning of every relationship it is always 'no words can fully describe all the feelings I have for you.' For the new lovers it is 'I am caught in your love and I don't want to be rescued.' To some, it is 'my love for you is a journey starting and is endless.' If all these and many more of those sweet words is nothing but the truth, then why the abandonment of partner for another person.

It is obvious that some housewives have become abandoned property for the mere reason that their husbands are getting succor in the hands of other women outside. Some of the old housewives are suffering from matrimonial starvation because they are no more getting attention from their husbands as usual. All the attention and caring they enjoyed during their courtship or the first five years of their marriage are transferred to those referred to as young blood which are called Sweet-sixteen.

Hardly you will see 50, 55-year-old or above housewife receiving birthday kisses and hug from her husband anymore all in the name of 'mummy you are old now.' While the Sweet-sixteen get the pet name of 'My Baby!' with unending kisses as Sweet-sixteen will say 'I will take you to cloud 7 D-A-R-L-I-N-G.'

It is not easy for some middle-aged housewives or those in their fifties to get frequent attention from their husband. Find out from them when last their husbands touch them you will get a box full of complain from them. Some men are too concentrating on other women outside that their wives will have to start begging them for intimacy. Why should your wife beg you for you to perform your matrimonial duty which is her first right you should fulfilled?

Believe me, some men even separate bedroom with their wives just to avoid been disturb by their wives after they might have satisfied and enjoyed themselves with other women outside.

Sincerely, it is very rear sometimes to see men attending ceremony or night clubs with their wives even if they meet at one they will never dance with them all because they are no more ace of moment.

Married men looking for affection outside are called Sugar Daddy by the young girls dating them. Some of these young girls forgot totally that one day it will be their turn to search for the affection of their husbands if they are lucky to get a husband anyway.

No woman is too old to handle her husband on bed or get her man's affection and attention it should be 'till death do us part' not 'as age do us part.' When you start keeping distance from your wife on bed, tell me, where you want her to start from. Your wife under your roof, I know you will not expect her to and commit adultery. If yes, then why getting off the bed when you are needed there most?

Take it from me or you leave it, you should not allow your wife to suffer sexual neglect just because she is a long time wife or she is getting old, she needs the soft touch from you, she wants the kisses and the hugs. Do not stop playing your sexual roles in the bedrooms if you really want a happy home.

However, it is not only the old housewives that are complaining of sexual neglect even some young ladies in their early 30s are complaining, too, as their husband does abandoned them at home and perambulate with other girls outside. The worst are those that are in 'love across the ocean.' This is another topic as their husband thought good thing about them is only to be a baby manufacturer.

Though, some of these young girls are not to be pitied because before they were married you cannot imagine how they have made some housewives cried and suffered of sexual neglect from their husbands. So what goes round comes round!

Agony Corner

My FB Girlfriend Dumped Me Because 'Am Poor

Lovelines,

We met on the popular FaceBook and started as friend less than two weeks, I took a bold step to approach her. She accepted without her knowing my financial position. Though, I told him my background as regarding my family, education and religion. After I overly fell in love with her, she recently visited me and she made enquiry about what I am doing for a living which I told him that I work as office assistance in one of the government institutions. She was not satisfied with my job because she knew that my financial status is weak. She made me understand that we are not compatible in anyway. Since that day she bared my call and deleted me from her friend's list. Does it mean that she is not looking for a true love?

Abdourahaman

Such is life. Most of the time friends on FaceBook become serious lover sometime it turns other way round. Generally, some online dates are like that start with great expectation and end with disappointment. Since she said you are not compatible you should accept the fact that some girls out there now, saying 'money is not everything' by mouth. This is one of the reasons that ladies nowadays are going out with older and well loaded men that can offload their pockets without stress. When it comes to job status some of these ladies need men that will give recommendation or introduce them to any institution for a job either they are qualified or not. However, be happy and thank God that your FaceBook lover did not play a monkey game along with you to siphon the little in your pocket before bowing out. Meanwhile, keep browsing not all online or FaceBook ladies are like that. Good luck!

This Man is A Big Time Liar

Lovelines,

My name is Sirrah, 22. I really don't know how to tell you about my boyfriend, but believe me he is a big time liar. Since we started dating about four months ago, he always lies to me. This man lies about everything he says, see or do just anything he feels like. Really, he said I am his only date, do you think I believe him? In spite the fact that I love him dearly, for real, I don't believe him because he built our relationship on lies. But I really want to have a future with him. I enjoy him because I really love but to make thing work out between us, how do I make him stop lying?

Fatou

I really like this man eulogy - 'a big time liar.' Well, in a friendly manner, I will call him Mr Liar. Anyway, sometimes people especially men are difficult to reform when it comes to relationship. So believe me you cannot change him because it is not today that he started lying. He started it at a tender age and as far as his parents, in particular, his mother cannot stop him then no one can unless he gradually changes by himself. You said you really want to have future with him because you enjoy him or his company and really love him. There is nothing bad in that but remember any relationship based or built with lies will not work. So stop behaving as if there is no other man on earth that you can love and be with forever and ever. One thing you should know is that a liar is almost like a cheater and if you are liar there is tendency that you will be a cheater. Think over this. Good luck!

What is The Reasons for Online Dating

Lovelines

Why men tend to date and seek relationships on the net when they have a beautiful wife and kids at home, whom they loves dearly. My husband likes to date women on the net and asks for cam-to-cam scene. What does this mean? Is he going beyond these after watching gals on cam and meeting them personally?

Kotoma

There are several reasons why men (and some women) indulge in online relationships with the opposite sex, even when they seem to love their spouses. Some of these reasons could be that they are just plain bored and looking for a way to pass the time; another is that they need high levels of stimulation and look for it in such relationship that afford them the safety of not having to meet in face-to-face encounters. That's if they choose not to ego trip their experience or ego boosts from knowing that someone out there is interested in being friends with them or better still feels romantically inclined towards them, there are individuals who have a low self esteem and having online friends of the opposite sex that enhances their self-esteem each 'conquest' giving them the good feeling they look for. However, one does not really need such online relationships if one is happy and fulfilled in one's work, relationship and life. Maybe you could talk with your husband and tell him how much it hurts you that he spends his good money and precious time on such online friendships. Better still, if he is not open to what you say, suggest that the two of you consult a marriage counselor so that you can reflect on whether there is a deeper problem and also on why your husband feels the need to do what he does. More so, ask him the pleasure he derive from it that you are not able to afford and try to improve yourself if he give you any reason. Anyway more often times, it is woman that will do things that will not make their husband to look outside, though online date is a different case. Good luck!