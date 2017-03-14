Gambia: Alleged Coalition Breakaway

Talk of certain coalition members opting to break away from the merger in the forthcoming National Assembly elections scheduled for April 6th 2017, has raised eyebrows in many quarters especially supporters with keen interest in the future of the new administration led by Adama Barrow, product of the said coalition.

Should this allegation be something truthful, it may sound very premature and uncalled for in our democratic dispensation that is still going through transition from an elected government to another just under two or three months. The need for a vibrant coalition-led government to implement it's programmes and policies will be enhanced with the help of a vibrant legislative organ, responsible for making laws in line with their constitutional mandate

With the new found spirit of democracy in the country, this news has topped the agenda in our communities to the extent that, it dominates all sort of discussions and debates characterised by various interpretations and analysis.

However, its crystal clear that every government in any democratic set up, ought to have certain number of representation in the National Assembly, also called Parliament to enable it deliver its programmes and policies without hindrance, failure of which often spells enormous challenges for the sitting government.

There is no way that the coalition government could survive its three-year promised agenda, without having representation in the house, considering its composition and lack of registration as a political party, unlike its possible challengers such as Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction, Gambia Democratic Party among others registered as political parties with the Independent Electoral Commission

This and many other reasons,coupled with current political realities on the ground, made the news more heart breaking, shocking and dismay over actions of the alleged break-away party leaders, as President Barrow assumed power through the ticket of an independent candidate with the backing of all coalition member parties, hence the perilous situation at hand that needs to be addressed before it could be late.

The Gambia has just began a step towards achieving its sustainable development programmes under the new administration, with development partners at both domestic and international level, pledging unreserved commitment and support to that effect, hence the need for the alleged break-away politicians to exercise little patience and sacrifice for the interest and welfare of the country, as opposed to individual interests and welfare.

Their patience and willingness to accommodate each other's mistake, either deliberate or un-intentional, will greatly serve and save the country we are proud to call motherland. Our political differences should not deter us from serving the country with all our hearts and minds.