Libya: 140 Migrants Return From Libya

At least 140 migrants mainly Gambians have arrived home in the wee hours of Friday morning from Libya following their request for voluntarily repatriation.

The request for voluntarily evacuation came following months of hardship in perilous prisons condition in the North African nation.

Their safe return to home was confirmed by the Communication Officer at The Gambia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Saikou Ceesay.

Ceesay said: "140 migrants were received at the Banjul International Airport on Friday morning. Three of them are Senegalese nationals. They were all screened and processed by officials of the Immigration Department before being transported to their various destinations".

"The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) gave each of the returnees D2500. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its reliable partners will continue to protect the interest of Gambians abroad and the human values that unite the people of this nation."

"It is the policy of the Barrow Government to create job opportunities for the youth to live and work in this country to contribute their quota in National development. This will minimise the squandering of family properties along the route to reach Europe. This will yield harmony and mental stability in families across the country," he said.

Ceesay said that they would continue to work with IOM and other partners to facilitate the smooth return of the remaining 323 who are in Tripoli seeking voluntarily repatriation.

"They said they wanted to come back home because of the positive changes in human rights and the rule of law that prevail in the country," Mr. Ceesay said.