13 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Man Charged With 400MG Cocaine Possession

By Modou Kanteh

Drug prosecutors last Thursday arraigned one Mansour Jallow before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie at the Bundung Magistrates' Court on a charge of allegedly being in possession of 400 milligram of cocaine, a prohibited drug. He denied the charge and was granted a D250, 000 court bail.

Prosecuting officer, Lamin Bojang said the allegation against Jallow is that the drug was found in his possession, Cocaine which, he said is a prohibited drug in The Gambia. Jallow was said to be arrested at Senegambia last October.

Magistrate Njie adjourned the case to 22nd March after prosecutor Bojang applied for adjournment, saying that would enable him to call his witnesses.

