13 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Accused - I've Never Known My Dog As Dangerous

By Awa Gassama

A man who is defending himself in a reckless and negligence charge had told a Bundung Magistrates' Court that he has never known his dog to be dangerous, saying the dog has always been friendly and happy at home.

During cross-examination by the prosecution before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, Frederic Wenting denied the dog attacking Alagie Njie (the complainant), saying it was only following Njie and he felt scared and jumped from his bicycle.

Wenting is charged with reckless and negligence for not taking precaution of a dangerous dog that caused a fracture on Alagie Njie's leg at Brusubi on 23rd May, 2016.

He said before the incident, the dog was but not anymore, adding that he was told that the dog attacked the complainant but he was not present at the scene.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Jallow told Wenting that the second prosecution witness had told the court in his (Wenting) presence that the dog had caused the complainant a broken leg but he (Wenting) said that was an absolute 'nonsense' because the witness is not a doctor.

"I don't know if the complainant was walking with a stick before because I have never seen him before the incident. In fact, the dog has been friendly, happy and always playing," Wenting said.

Prosecutor Jallow put it to Wenting that he could not say anything about the case since he said he was not present at the scene of the incident but Wenting said that was not true.

Wenting said the complainant's leg is not broken hence was not proven but agreed being aware of him (complainant) being admitted at the hospital.

