Gambia: IEC Accepts Nomination of Candidates in Banjul, KM

Photo: Gambian government

Inside the chambers of the Gambian National Assembly.

In Banjul, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has accepted the nomination papers of 16 aspiring candidates vying for the National Assembly election in the three Constituencies in the Banjul administrative area namely Banjul South, Central and North respectively.

It could be recall that last Thursday 2 APRC candidates, 2 GDC, and 2 Independent Candidates nominations were accepted by the Independent Electoral Commission and on Saturday the nomination of Ousman Sillah the PDOIS candidate was also accepted.

On Sunday was a busy day for the IEC office in Banjul where the nominations of 9 candidates were all endorsed by the IEC.

The following people were nominated yesterday; Fatoumatta Njai of PPP vying for the Banjul South Constituency seat, Mohammed Ndow of PPP vying for the Banjul Central, Ebrima Pesseh Njai of the United Democratic Party (UDP) vying for Banjul Central, Baboucarr Mbye Manneh of the UDP for Banjul South, Modou Lamin Bah UDP contesting for Banjul North, Samba Njie Independent candidate Banjul North, Modou Sillah Independent Candidate Banjul North, Aziz Pa Boy Frazer Gambia Democratic Congress contesting for Banjul South and Pa Ousman Cham independent candidate Banjul North.

All the candidates who spoke to the Daily Observer shortly after their nomination, outlined their plans for the various constituencies and are optimistic of victory and promised to adhere to the IEC code of conduct.

Mrs Isatou Jallow Ndure, the IEC returning officer for the Banjul administrative area described the nomination process as smooth and urged candidates to respect each other's views and to do their campaign in a peaceful environment

In Kanifing Municipality (KM)

Candidates vying for April 6th Parliamentary elections in the Kanifing Municipalilty (KM) have their nomination papers accepted by Independent Electoral Commission.

They include; the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), National Reconciliation Party (NRP) People's Democratic Organization for Independent and Socialism (PDOIS) and an Independent Candidate.

GDC Nomination

Gambia Democratic Congress were the first to present their four remaining candidates and they are; Momodou Jallow of Bundung Kakunda Constituency, Modou Jane, Serekunda West, Seedy Gassama, Bakau, and Mbaye Bittaye Serekunda.

Shortly after their nomination papers were accepted, Daily Observer caught up with them and asked them their plans, priorities among others if they are elected into office.

Momodou Jallow of Bundung Kakunda Constituency, said if he is elected he will provide water and electricity for the people of his constituency. "The people of that area are not getting adequate water supply and that will be my key priority."

Modou Jane of Serekunda West said his priority would be to address the needs and aspirations of the people he would be representing. "I will work with them closely, identify their problems and defend their rights," he noted.

Seedy Gassama of Bakau, said his priority is to bring development to Bakau adding that his town has been neglected for a very long time.

Mbaye Bittaye of Serekunda, said as a young person the improvement of the welfare of his people would be his main priority. He promised that if he is elected he would ensure that the people of his constituency's needs and aspirations are addressed.

National Reconciliation Party

Ansumana Bayo, contesting under NRP ticket for Latrikunda Sabija Constituency, said his priorities for his constituency would be to facilitate roads and clean drinking water. "The constituency I'm representing not everybody have access to clean drinking water, so I will make sure that is provided."

Bayo said if he is elected he would provide car parks for his people. According to him, he is the right man for the position.

PDOIS

Under PDOIS Amie Sillah is contesting under Bundung KaKunda Constituency, Amadou Janha, LatriKunda Sabija, Halifa Sallah for Serekunda and Matarr Ceesay, Serekunda West.

Amie Sillah stated if she is elected she would be a true representative of the people and she would be none partisan, saying she is an activist. "I'm vying because I want more women in parliament as role models and mentors of the young."

Amadou Janha, said his focus would not only be to addressing the welfare of his people but to amend some of the bad laws in The Gambia.

Halifa Sallah, for his part, said if he is elected he would bring sanity to the National Assembly, adding that the National Assembly has turn to an institution of rubber stamp.

Independent Candidate

Mustapha Lowe commonly known as Tapha Lowe is contesting as an independent candidate for SereKunda West Constituency, and he said his priority is to fix the roads, provide market and more other things for his people.

Sunday's Nomination in KM

The People's Progressive Party have 5 nominated candidates and they are; Sanusi Touray for Tallinding Constituency, Mam Jeng for Jeshwang Constituency, Aminata Correa Latrikunda Sabiji Constituency, Sally S Jeng Serekunda West Constituency and Fatoumata Hydara vying for BundungkaKunda

6 candidates from United Democratic Party and they are; Assan Touray Bakau Constituency, Alhagie Drammeh Jeshwang Constituency, Fatoumata K Jawara Tallinding, Madi Ceesay Serekunda West, BakaryNjie Bundungka Kunda, and Saikou Marong Latrikunda Sabiji.

The three candidates of The Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress are; LaminJawara for BundungkaKunda, Lamin Saho for Jeshwang Constituency and Kaddijatou M Samateh vying for Latrikunda Sabiji.

Sheriff S Sarr former APRC Councilor is now contesting in Jeshwang constituency as an Independent candidate , Mustapha Kah also an Independent candidate for Jeshwang constituency and Bakary Singhateh Independent candidate for Serekunda West.

In a short interview with the press after nominations Madi Ceesay of UDP stated that his representation is going to be quality and critical minded. This, he added is what the Assembly needs to ensure that every bill is screen critically for the interest of the people. He went on noting that being a journalist doesn't stop one from taking part in politics.

The People's Progressive Party

Aminata Correa for Latrikunda Sabiji, highlighted the need for young people to contest in the preliminary elections, noting that youths should take part in policy making particularly the ones which affect them directly.

For Mam Jeng of the same party, her priority is women and youth as she called on all Jeshwang natives to vote her in.

Lamin Jawara of GPDP affirmed that the Assembly needs brains and patriotic citizens.

Assan Touray of UDP Bakau, expressed concern to the unemployment status of Gambian youth adding that the river Gambia can provide lots of job opportunities for both Gambians and non-Gambians. He went on vowing that if voted into office, he will work with the government to ensure that the Bakau fishing area is utilized to expectation.

Alhagie Drammeh, UDP's Jeshwang candidate opined that national and community development is his main objective, stressing that such is what the country is in need of.

According to Fatoumata K Jawara of UDP, she was never prepared to contest in the National Assembly elections but she was inspired to stand for the right of Gambian women.

Independent Candidate Mustapha Kah, in his words: "unity has become a problem for the people of Jeshwang and that is going to be my first priority. The development status is equally discouraging which I believe collectively, it can be addressed. I have leadership and networking skills and this I believe is what it takes to be a leader. Am selected by the people and they are going to put me at the Parliament."

Sheriff S Sarr who resigned from the APRC and stand as an independent candidate in Jeshwang constituency told the press that he resigned as APRC councilor and now contesting as an Independent candidate as his supporters are from different parties and when it comes to Jeshwang, he said they are one big family.